LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of top nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Wednesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

The nominees for best drama series are: “Succession”; “The White Lotus”; “The Last of Us”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Yellowjackets”; “House of the Dragon” and “Andor.”

The nominees for best comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Jury Duty”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.”

The nominees for best limited or anthology series are: “Beef”; “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Daisy Jones & The Six”; “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession” and Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man.”

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”: Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Keri Russell, “The Diplomat.”

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” and Jason Segel, “Shrinking.”

The nominees for best actress in a comedy series are: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”.

The nominees for best supporting actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”; Henry Winkler, “Barry” and James Marsden, “Jury Duty.”

The nominees for best supporting actress in a comedy series are: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” and Jessica Williams, “Shrinking.”

The nominees for best supporting actress in a drama series are: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”; Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”; Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” and Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus.”

The nominees for best supporting actor in a drama series are: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”; Theo James, “The White Lotus”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Alan Ruck, “Succession”; Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” and Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession.”

The nominees for lead actress in a limited or anthology series are: Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”; Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”; Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”; Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six” and Ali Wong, “Beef.”

The nominees for lead actor in a limited or anthology series are: Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome To Chippendales”; Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”; Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy” and Steven Yeun, “Beef.”

The nominees for outstanding talk series are: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

The nominees for outstanding television movie are: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”; “Fire Island”; “Hocus Pocus 2”; “Prey” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

The nominees for best reality competition program are: “The Amazing Race”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef” and “The Voice.”

The nominees for outstanding scripted variety series are: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and “Saturday Night Live.”

The nominees for live variety special are: “The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”; “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”; “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”; “The Oscars” and “75th Annual Tony Awards.”

The nominees for pre-recorded variety special are: “Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love”; “John Mulaney: Baby J”; “Lizzo: Live In Concert”; “Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter”; “Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” and “Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer.”

The nominees for best animated program are: “Bob’s Burgers”; “Entergalactic”; “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”; “Rick and Morty” and “The Simpsons.”

The nominees for outstanding host for a reality or competition program are: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”; Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”; Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”; Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, “Baking It” and RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The nominees for outstanding host for a game show are: Mayim Bialik, “Jeopardy!”; Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”; Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”; Keke Palmer, ”Password” and Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune.”