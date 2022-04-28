(ABC4) – Actor Andrew Garfield has been working nonstop in the past couple of years starring in films such as the “Spider-Man” series, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” The Netflix musical “Tick, Tick…Boom!” and now the Hulu limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Garfield recently spoke with Variety saying “I’m going to rest for a little bit, I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while…I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Garfield went on to specifically mention his work while filming “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The series grapples with tough, serious themes including religion and murder.

“I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike,” said Garfield. “We would swim and dive in lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves to the work.”

Garfield didn’t say exactly how long this needed break from acting will be, but hopefully, audiences will see him on the big screen sometime soon.