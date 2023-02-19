HOLLYWOOD, California (ABC4 Utah) – A big gamble, may lead to a big dream come true! The journey to discover the next American Idol begins tonight on ABC4 Utah! That is indeed music to our ears.

Tonight, thew judges may meet the next siging sensation and you can be there for every moment. Join music legends and your favorite judges for the new season of American Idol on ABC4 Utah.

Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show’s fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

Don’t miss out – tune in tonight for the new season premiere of American Idol starting at 7pm only on ABC4 Utah!