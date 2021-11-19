Alt-rock duo Twenty One Pilots heading to SLC’s Vivint Arena

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: <> (L-R) Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots attend 2019 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego at The Forum on January 19, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Skeleton Clique – get excited! Grammy-winning alternative rock artists Twenty One Pilots are heading to Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena.

The duo will be kicking off “The Icy Tour 2022” with a 23-city tour starting August 18th in St. Paul, Minnesota. In anticipation of their upcoming tour, the first since the pandemic struck, a surprise digital deluxe version of their newest album, “Scaled and Icy,” will be released. The special release will feature never-before-released performances of fan-favorite tracks.

The new album was created largely in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontman Tyler Joseph penned and produced the tracks in his home studio, while drummer bandmate, Josh Dun, engineered the percussion from across the country.

“Scaled And Icy is the product of long-distance virtual sessions and finds the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 — anxiety, loneliness, boredom, and doubt,” band officials say.

Twenty One Pilots will be landing in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on September 20, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, November 24 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for full event information.