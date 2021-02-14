Alone on Valentine’s Day? Here are Tik Tok videos to fill the void

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. (AP Photo/File)

(ABC4) – Valentine’s Day is really just like any other day if we’re being totally honest. The only difference that one could even dispute is the price of chocolate at retail stores and the long lines of last-minute shoppers snagging clearance gifts for their partner.

February 14, is a day typically dedicated to companionship…but who needs companionship, when you have the internet? So move aside cheesy rom-coms and hello Tik Tok.

Here is a collection of hilarious and adorable Tik Tok videos to help forget Valentine’s day and to remember that comedy and cute furry friends still very much exist.

@skythepomeranian25

Wait to see me fluffy❤️ #pet #pomeranian #dogcute #fyp #dogsoftiktokviral

♬ This to this – Hisokaswildcard💀🔪🖤⛓🛹
@beccaamylouise

Oreo is not normal and that’s okay 🐰 #bunny #rabbit #cute #animals #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #whatisgoingoninsidetheirhead

♬ Inside Their Head – TT remix
@lifeofhedgehog

Shower 🚿 #fyp #foryou #hedgehog #cuteanimals #pet #cute #cure #viral #foryourpage

♬ original sound – user8039542966974
@animals_rescue_survival

Puppy and rooster can also be good friends#dog #puppy #doglover #dogoftiktok #cuteanimals #foryoupage #foryou #rooster

♬ You are my best friend – Jayce & Jax
@funnypet520

So cute. #funny #dog #cute #pet

♬ Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
@dailymail

Felt this in my soul 😂😭Credit: Jukin Media #GroupChat #WinterFashion #dog #dogs #haha #funny #cute #petsoftiktok #dailymail

♬ LAY ALL YOUR LOVE ON ME – Owen Kelley
@blakesexoticanimalranch

Toilet paper eater omg #babyanimals #deer #cute #pet #fyp

♬ original sound – B.E.A.R
@canadian_dogs

He forgot he was a dog. #dog #fyp #talkingdog #cute #pet #funny

♬ original sound – Hcunningham
@jopetpet

Have a good day ☺️#dog #cute #cutedog #dogsoftiktok #dogperson #boostyourmood

♬ New Soul – Yael Naïm
@azchpn

どのパンナがいいと思いますか？😆Which outfit is your favorite? @TikTok Japan #poodle #dog #cutedog #foryou #tiktok #fyp #犬 #dogsoftiktok

♬ オリジナル楽曲 – Panna – Panna
@verpinscht

what’s your favorite? 😍 #fy #fürdich #dogsoftiktok #cute #dogtraining

♬ Ashes – Stellar
@brookemariucci

#cat #catsoftiktok #catchallenge #catlover #foryou #fyp #foryourpage #boredathome #boredinthehouse #minnesota #minnesotagang #movie

♬ Crystal Dolphin – Engelwood
@whataboutbunny

The most pure😭 #loveyou #whataboutbunny #socute #dogsoftiktok #talkingdog #doggo

♬ original sound – I am Bunny
@gonzang

This, is Gibrious Stone 🐈 #cat #catlovers #catsoftiktok #cats #kitten #kitty #baby #pets #petsoftiktok #fyp #foryou #4yp

♬ original sound – syd
@doughboyblake

Tyson is still a big fish guy #fyp #cat #catnip #catsoftiktok #xyzabc #greenscreenvideo #fypシ

♬ original sound – syd
@kaja_macho

#fyp #foryou #dogs #humor #funnyvideos #petlover #foryoupage

♬ 오리지널 사운드 – 미소아라 – 미소아라 Miso_Ara
@lovepet0202

Nearby cat: lsn’t the dog a little silly??🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃#cat #fyp #funny #pet #animals #like

♬ original sound – Belinda Peterson
@caylamorris_

no goats were harmed in the making of this video 🙃😂 #HomeDecor #faintinggoats #faintinggoatsoftiktok #funny #animals #farm

♬ original sound – caylamorris
@brendanxa

Jerry stop it #StrapBack #brendanxa #fyp #jerry #funny #pets

♬ original sound – Brendan Robert
@catch.it

Never write a paper again in your life!!😉#wip#birb #funnyanimal #fyp #catchit #FYP #wildlife #missionimpossible #christmas

♬ Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix) – Dominik Hauser
@feistypets

Chimmi does not play well with others. #chihuahua #chimmi #feistypets #funny #petsarepeople #feisty

♬ original sound – Feisty Pets
@real_huskynamedblu

Get a husky they said 🤦🏻‍♀️ Huskydrama #huskytantrum #huskytalking #fyp #foryou #funnydogs #duetme

♬ original sound – Husky Named Blu Chan
@eddieonwheels

#grumpydog #dogsonwheels #fy #fyp #foryou #animals #dogs #tiktokdogs #dogsoftiktok #yorkie #funny #morning

♬ original sound – user8408953971290

