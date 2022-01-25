Alison Rich dishes about “Training Wheels” premiering at Sundance

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Television comedy fans know her as the wacky college roommate of Erica Goldberg on ABC’s hit comedy, The Goldbergs, but Alison Rich is a Hollywood triple-threat – she acts, she writes and she directs. Rich’s new short film, “Training Wheels” is premiering in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

This talented comedy actress can do it all. Alison aims to be considered the next Tina Fey or female Taika Waititi (or Christopher Guest / Lena Dunham) – an auteur/multi-hyphenate who writes, directs and acts. Alison is the only filmmaker in the Sundance shorts program this year who wrote, directed, and starred in a film and is one of only 13 American live action shorts selected for the festival. Her short is tonally different from what Sundance normally programs – it’s a through and through comedy but holds its own against other more “serious” work due to strong filmmaking.

The film really feels as if it could be a “Super Bad” type comedy geared towards females (though as a male I thoroughly enjoyed it with heavy laughter). It’s only her second narrative short and her first, The Other Morgan, was accepted to SXSW last year.

In TRANING WHEELS, Alison stars as Enid Yarmis, a socially inept woman, who has never been in a romantic relationship. So when she meets a man named John and realizes he’s her person, she panics. But then she decides the safest, most logical thing to do is to rent a man named Ricky Mountain (George Basil) off a questionable website called Casanovas to practice a relationship.

Outside of Sundance, Alison can currently be seen on The Other Two on HBO Max and The Goldbergs on ABC. As a writer, Alison has written for SNL, Goldbergs, Billy on the Street and more. She has also directed videos for College Humor and appeared as a New Face in the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival.

