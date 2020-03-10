After coronavirus delays release of ‘Mulan,’ film’s star expresses concern for grandmother living in China

LOS ANGELES (AP) The cast and crew of “Mulan” spoke to reporters about Disney’s new big-budget live-action adaptation of the studio’s enduring 1998 musical cartoon.

With Disney’s recent announcement that it was delaying release of the new film in China due to the coronavirus, cast and crew also discussed the outbreak.

The film’s star, Yifei Liu, says her grandmother is living in Wuhan, China, where the COVID-19 virus first appeared.

“I think, of course, people are worried — and my grandma, she is in Wuhan (China),” said Liu. “I think people are really careful, taking care of themselves and others, staying at home and being really careful. I’m really touched and really hope this gets better very, very soon.”

Actor Jet Li noted, “For the movie, we’re promoting, and, before, we have a schedule in China and Europe. But we’re now probably just in the states. But it’s OK. Always believe: true (to) yourself; share love, compassion for the world. We need to have. It’s not – today’s problem is short time. We need to face to the future.”

Disney has yet to announce a “Mulan” China release date for down the line.

“Well, of course, it’s completely beyond my control and, indeed, beyond, anybody’s control,” said director Niki Caro. “But I do know that when we do have the opportunity to bring the movie to China, it’ll be a great celebration. And it’ll be particularly satisfying for all of us who worked on the film to bring it home.”

“Mulan” is set to open in U.S. cinemas 27 March 2020.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: