Adele thanks frontline workers, shares rare Instagram snap for 32nd birthday

(KRON) – Adele, who celebrated her birthday this week, posted a rare Instagram photo thanking frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Hello” singer, who turned 32 on Tuesday, shared a new photo of herself on Instagram, thanking fans for sending “the birthday love” and extending her best wishes to everyone amid the pandemic.

“I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she captioned the pic. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels.”

The post has since gained traction on social media not for the caption but due to Adele’s visible weight loss, which led many people to comment on the singer’s transformation.

While most of the comments were positive, others criticized the attention Adele was garnering on social media due to her weight loss.

The 15-time Grammy winner has kept mum about her personal life. Last year, she and husband Simon Konecki divorced after three years of marriage. They share one son together.

