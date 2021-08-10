Actress Christina Applegate reveals MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(ABC4) – Christina Applegate, known for her roles in “Married…with Children” and “Dead to Me,” says she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate says in an overnight post to Twitter. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [explicative] blocks it.”

Applegate, 49, has appeared on the TV screen and the big screen, gaining recognition early as Kelly Bundy on “Married…with Children.” She went on to appear in “Friends,” both “Anchorman” films, “Bad Moms,” and more before landing a lead role in Netflix’s “Dead to Me.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo,” Applegate says in a second Twitter post.

According to Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis, or MS, “is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.” There is currently no cure for MS, Mayo Clinic explains, but treatments can help speed recovery attacks, modify the course of the disease, and manage symptoms.

The cause of MS is unknown, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society notes. In the United States alone, nearly one million people live with MS.

In 2008 – just over 13 years ago to date – Applegate confirmed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer to People Magazine.

Applegate is the latest celebrity to reveal a medical diagnosis. In early August, actress and comedian Kathy Griffin revealed she has been diagnosed with lung cancer, even though she has “never smoked.”

On Monday, country singer Reba McEntire shared she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, have both tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus.