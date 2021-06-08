‘A truly incredible run’: Chris Harrison leaving The Bachelor

(ABC4) – It’s the official end of an era – the longtime host for ‘Bachelor Nation’ is ending his time with the series.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” Chris Harrison says in a recent Instagram post.

In March, it was announced Harrison would not return to the newest season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Harrison faced controversy after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s participation in an “Old South” plantation-themed college party in 2018.

He released a statement in March, saying in part, “To my Bachelor Nation family – I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology.”

While Tuesday’s Instagram post doesn’t outline what Harrison will be doing next, he says “the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”