‘A Quiet Place II’ coming to theaters and Paramount+ sooner than expected

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: (L-R) Djimon Hounsou and Millicent Simmonds visit Build to discuss the film “A Quiet Place Part II” at Build Studio on March 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Movie-goers rejoice! By all indications, the film ‘A Quiet Place II’ will arrive earlier than expected.

On March 4, Film Director John Krasinski took to Twitter to announce the official release date for the long-awaited sequel of ‘A Quiet Place.’

“They always say good things come to those who wait. Well…I think we’ve waited long enough,” Krasinski shares.

The sequel is anticipated to arrive on Memorial Day, May 28, 2021. According to ViacomCBS, select upcoming films from Paramount Pictures will have their streaming debut on Paramount+ immediately following a theatrical release window of 30-45 days.

The following films selected include; A Quiet Place Part II, PAW PATROL: The Movie, and Mission: Impossible 7.

Originally, ‘Quiet Place II’ was scheduled to premiere back in March of 2020, but due to the pandemic, officials had to reschedule. COVID-19 not only postponed ‘A Quiet Place II’ but also the latest ‘Fast & Furious’ movie ‘F9’.

They always say good things come to those who wait. Well… I think we’ve waited long enough.

A QUIET PLACE PART II

MEMORIAL DAY pic.twitter.com/hqkE0YcUj8 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 5, 2021

According to Krasinski, the original decision to postpone the sequel was because it was a film that people needed to experience together.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see together,” Krasinksi shared in a message on social media during 2020. “Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

But now, as COVID-19 numbers simmer down, restrictions are loosening up, and most things are attempting to venture back into normalcy.

‘A Quiet Place II’ follows the surviving members of the Abbott family as they continue to live in silence in order to hide from creatures that hunt sound, but this time while facing the terrors of the outside world.

The original film made great strides in Utah, one of the main actresses is herself a local, Millicent Simmonds.