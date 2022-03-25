(ABC4) – The 2022 Oscars are here, and we wanted to take a look at how Utah has been involved in the history of the Oscars.

Actors and Actresses from Utah nominated for Oscars

Kieth Merrill

Born in Farmington, Utah, Kieth Merrill later became an Oscar-winning filmmaker, writer, director, and producer. He won an Oscar for his documentary The Great American Cowboy in 1973. He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1997 for his film Amazon.

Leigh Harline

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Leigh Hairline became a composer and Oscar winner for his music. He worked on many classic Disney movies including Snow White, Dumbo, and Pinocchio. He won an Oscar for Best Original Music Score for his song “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Frank Borzage

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Frank Borzage won two Oscars in his life. Both for Best Director, Borzage won in 1929 for 7th Heaven and in 1932 for Bad Girl.

James Woods

Born in Vernal, Utah, James Woods has been nominated for two Oscars. One for Best Actor in 1986 for Salvador and one for Best Supporting Actor in 1996 for Ghosts of Mississippi. He is most known for his voice talents in movies like Disney’s Hercules as Hades and in The Simpsons TV show.

Robert Redford

Having lived in Utah for most of his life, Robert Redford now resides in Sundance, Utah. Nominated for three Oscars and a winner of the Oscar Honorary Award in 2002, Redford has made his mark on Utah. Nominated for Best Actor in 1973 for The Sting, Nominated for Best Director in 1980 for Ordinary People and Nominated for Best Director in 1994 for Quiz Show.

Oscar movies filmed in Utah

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Winner of one Oscar and nominated for two, this movie filmed parts around Lake Powell, Utah. Winner for Make-up achievement and nominated for Best Costume Design and Music.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Winner of one Oscar and nominated for three, this movie filmed parts in Monument Valley, Utah. Winner for Best Effects and nominated for Best Director, Writing, and Art Direction.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Winner of four Oscars and nominated for three, this movie was filmed mostly around Zion National Park in Utah. The movie won Oscars for Best Writing, Cinematography, Music, and Score.

Footloose (1984)

Nominated for two Oscars in Best Music, this entire movie was filmed in Utah. Predominantly, the film was shot in Provo, Lehi, and Payson.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Winner of six Oscars and nominated for seven, this movie took place all over the country. One of the most memorable scenes takes place when Forrest Gump finishes his run across the country in Monument Valley, Utah. This spot has now become a popular tourist attraction.