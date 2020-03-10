A ‘Bombshell’ drops on DVD this week

The award-winning ‘Bombshell’ is now out on DVD and Blu-ray. The movie joins a diverse collection of other films releasing. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his reviews.

Spies in Disguise

When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon it’s up to his nerdy assistant to save the day.

“Spies in Disguise” is simply a fun family film with a lot great humor and even a message or two. The film, at its core, is about discovering your strengths, even if other people think they’re a weakness.

The animation is crisp and the script is fast-paced and very funny, brought to life by Will Smith and Tom Holland. And although some of the gags fall short here and there, the result is an enjoyable family film well worth watching.

“Spies in Disguise” deserves a B and is rated PG.

Uncut Gems

Howard Ratner, a high profile New York jeweler makes a series of high stake bets as he goes after the score of a lifetime.

“Uncut Gems” is a manic film, constantly in motion as Ratner (Sandler) frantically crisscrosses the city placing bets and buying and selling precious gems and gold.

Sandler, who has done a few dramatic roles in his career, is absolutely on point as the high pressure, get the deal at any cost businessman who becomes addicted to the big payoff.

“Uncut Gems” is an uncomfortable film to watch, but if you are looking for something different and gutsy, this film will not disappoint.

It gets a B and is rated R.

Bombshell

The story of how some of the female staff at Fox News brought sexual harassment charges against news anchor Bill O’Reilly and the head of Fox News Roger Ailes.

“Bombshell” is a well-written and acted bio-drama weaving it’s tale of how sexual misconduct and pressure in the workplace, was brought into the spotlight.

The cast is superb, with a standout performance by John Lithgow as Roger Ailes.

“Bombshell” deserves your attention.

It gets an A and is rated R.

