Huntsville, UT (ABC4) – A three-day music festival has been set for June 3rd-5th at Weber Memorial Park in Huntsville. The festival will consist of headline performers, TroyBoi and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, featuring local Utah artists.

The EPW: Stand As One festival is a multi-cultural Music & Arts Festival, with the mission of bringing communities closer together by creating a safe space for everyone to learn, laugh, live, love, and share memorable experiences with one another in the same place. There will be spoken-word and poetry workshops, hip-hop workshops, Yoga and meditation workshops, giant water pong, and more. Local natives will do Pow Wow performances as well.

No cultural appropriation such as head dresses or tribal face-paint will happen during the Pow Wow performances. No alcohol will be consumed during the performances as all Utah state liquor laws apply.

The event is presented by Dope Soul Entertainment, LLC.

This event will be set up for camping throughout the weekend so you never have to leave the festival grounds. Those who have purchased a ticket to the festival can purchase a tent camping pass (up to 4 people) or RV camping pass (up to 6 people). Gates open for setup on Thursday, June 2.

TroyBoi performs on Saturday, June 4 while Bone Thugs-N-Harmony closes the festiuval performing on Sunday, June 5.

All ages are welcome to attend the festival. However, all children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.