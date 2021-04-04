3-day film festival to takeover Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – It’s movie time!

On April 2, the Orem Public Library is hosting its 10th annual Utah Film festival. According to event organizers, the festival is three days long and showcases award-winning films from all across the globe!

Not only will the event highlight remarkable films from all around the world, but a couple of Utah filmmakers will also showcase their works.

Anyone interested in attending is welcome to join the audience.

According to the Orem Public Library, the Utah Film festival is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for each screening.

The festival is to run April 8 through the 10, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Ashton Auditorium in Orem.

Though the event is open to the public, due to COVID-19, each screening is limited to 100 people.

To get your tickets and see the schedule of films, visit: https://tinyurl.com/utahfilmfestival2021

For more information on the festival and the films being played check out: https://www.theutahfilmawards.com/