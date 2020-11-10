Ensign College postpones all extracurricular activities to comply with Governors new order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ensign College, formerly known as LDS Business College, has announced they are postponing extracurricular activities following Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s executive order.

On Sunday evening, Gov. Herbert declaring a statewide emergency as a result of recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The new order requires the mandatory use of face coverings throughout the state of Utah and limiting of social gatherings to people within the same household.

The order also ordered all after-school sports and activities be placed on hold and the testing of college students every week.

The order reads in part:

“Beginning as soon as possible, but no later than January 1, 2021, a public or private institution of higher education, including a degree-granting institution or technical college, shall require each individual who is enrolled as a student of the institution of higher education and who lives in on-campus housing or attends at least one in-person class provided by the institution of higher education to obtain a diagnostic test approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to determine current COVID-19 infection each week.”

Ensign College issued a press release stating they will comply with all requirements and beginning immediately, have placed all extracurricular activities on hold.

The college says they are making plans to have weekly testing available to all students no later than January 1 and students who suspect they have been exposed to the virus are encouraged to get tested. Salt Lake County testing locations can be found here.

Students are being reminded to complete the diagnosis and exposure form on the College’s website.