Plug in: Utah Walmarts announce charging stations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Walmart announced electric vehicle charging stations in Utah.

The stations can be found at the Walmart Supercenter at 1206 Canyon Creek Parkway in Spanish Fork and at 1905 South and 300 West in Salt Lake City.

The chargers should be able to charge capable electric vehicles in roughly 30 minutes.



Walmart hopes the new charging stations will allow families to charge vehicles while they shop. It’s all part of a broader plan to develop a coast-to-coast EV charging network, which would make Walmart one of the largest retail hosts of EV charging stations across the United States.

With the help of Electrify America Walmart has opened, on average, one new EV charging station every three days over the last 11 months.



Mark Vanderheim, Vice President of energy for Walmart inc says “Many of our Walmart associates and customers are EV drivers so providing access to these stations is the right thing to do for our customers, our business and environment.

For more visit electrifyamerica.com.

