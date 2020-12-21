Employee hit by car in West Jordan smoke shop parking lot

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) A man is in the hospital after he was ran over by a car in a smoke shop parking lot in West Jordan on Monday night.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, paramedics were called to Smokey’s Smoke Shop in the area of 1500 West and 9000 South for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Police say that a man, believed to be in his 20’s, went into Smokey’s Smoke Shop, and stole a product from the shop. A clerk from the smoke shop then went to the parking lot of the shop to get the stolen product back from the suspect.

Police said that the two got into an altercation, which led to the suspect getting into his car and running over the 28-year-old store clerk, and drove off.

The clerk was originally taken to the hospital in stable condition but police later updated his condition to critical.

Police say the suspect was driving a red car and was wearing tie dye shirt.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call West Jordan Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.