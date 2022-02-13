Eminem kneels during halftime show despite NFL ban

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(ABC4) -Super Bowl fifty-six is already being buzzed about for showcasing one of the best halftime shows of all time, with performances from iconic 2000s rappers including Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige.

However, rapper Eminem may have given viewers more of a production than they were anticipating. According to a Buzzfeed article, Eminem was seen kneeling during the halftime show on Feb. 13, allegedly in honor of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL star turned anti-police violence activist.

As stated by Buzzfeed, Eminem supposedly went rogue in taking a knee, with Dre beside him on the piano, as earlier reports had said the NFL had banned the rapper from kneeling altogether.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a protest against police brutality and racial violence against African Americans. Throughout the years, more athletes started to follow his lead. Kaepernick has since been ostracized from the league for his actions.

Buzzfeed pointed out that there were numerous other instances in the halftime show that were reportedly altered to remove references of police violence.

The league had requested Kendrick Lamar remove the lyrics “We hate po-po / Wanna kill us dead in the street for sure–” from his performance of “Alright”, while they additionally asked Dr. Dre to remove the words “still not loving police” from the show’s final performance of “Still D.R.E.”