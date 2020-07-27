Emery County mourns loss of new K9 ‘Mack’

EMERY COUNTY, Utah – Emery County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a new K9 who died unexpectedly on Sunday.

ECSO announced the passing of K9 Deputy Mack who died early Sunday morning, July 26. Mack’s handler, Deputy Egan Smith, noticed that Mack wasn’t active in his kennel and rushed him to the vet’s office for treatment. K9 Mack passed away at the beginning of stomach surgery.

Mack joined ECSO in January 2020 after 10 weeks of training in both patrol and narcotics. Mack and Deputy Smith became a fully certified team on June 24, 2020 and Mack’s first day on patrol was June 29.

Deputy Smith commented that patrol and narcotics work came naturally to Mack. On his first day at work, Mack located narcotics during a traffic stop. The following day, he located narcotics in a vehicle which led to the recovery of multiple stolen items. Mack also busted a parolee who was in possession of drugs and located several other controlled substances during multiple stops in Emery County.

“In just four weeks on patrol, K9 Deputy Mack and Deputy Smith made a difference.”

Deputy Egan Smith’s statment:

“Rest in peace Mack. Thank you for always being there and keeping an eye on me from the patrol car. You will be missed. I’ll take the watch from here big guy.” EOW 7/26/2020.