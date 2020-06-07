Emergency crews respond to reports of collapsed roof in parking structure

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rescue crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to reports of a roof collapse in a parking structure this evening.

A Salt Lake City Fire Department public information officer tells ABC4 News a suspended roof inside a covered parking structure near 2200 South and 700 East broke free and fell on several cars parked in the structure around 5 p.n. Saturday.

Metal bars and what appears to be insulation several feed deep covered many cars. First responders began an immediate search in the event there were people trapped inside the debris.

After a quick search, rescue crews determined no one was injured. It is unknown what caused the ceiling to fall and how extensive the damage to the building and vehicles may be, but investigators say it may be due to heavy winds at the time.