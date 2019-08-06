Elko man found dead in parking lot

ELKO, Nev. (ABC4 News) – A 25-year-old Elko man was found dead at a parking lot Saturday.

Elko Police said they responded to 700 West Sage Street to reports of male lying in a parking lot with a bloodied face.

Marcus David Rogers was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

When officers arrived on the scene, they interviewed the reporting party and requested a response from detectives.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and detectives are following up on leads, according to police.

The Elko Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at (775)777-7310.

