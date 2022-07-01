SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A blend of global food, creative libations, and live music will soon be filling The Gateway mall through a lively new nightclub.

Full of Japanese art and neon lettering, Electric Fish is anticipated to give patrons an inviting space where they can eat, drink, sing, or play without one compromising the other.

Courtesy: Wagscap Food Services

As part of a plan to revitalize the Gateway Mall development, Wagscap Food Services have come up with the high-end experiential nightlife concept, adding to the short list of eclectic venues Salt Lake City has to offer.

Wagscap says the venue will have private poker games, card trading, sushi, fried chicken — and even a candy shop.

Courtesy: Wagscap Food Services

Guests will enter the fun and quirky candy shop where they’ll have access to vintage packs of gum, Japanese art, rare cards, and even condoms, cologne, Japanese candy, and vintage Nintendo gaming systems.

A cryptocurrency ATM will also be on site.

Courtesy: Wagscap Food Services

Electric Fish is slated to open in early 2023.