Voter files complaint following mixup in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -Utah voters turned out in large numbers to vote in the state’s first Super Tuesday primary election, but at least one person reported an issue in Salt Lake City.

ABC4’s Jason Nguyen spoke to a woman who was pretty shaken up about her vote.

Charlotte Mueller said she showed up to vote at the Trolley Square like many others Tuesday evening, and the election worker got her party affiliation wrong. She said she handed the clerk her driver’s license, and that’s where the problem occurred.

“She asked me if I was Democrat or Republican. Before I could answer she just automatically marked Democrat, and I said I’m not a damn Democrat. I’m a Republican. I said so, ‘You take that off. You mark Republican,’” said Mueller.

The clerk fixed the ballot and apologized to Mueller saying it was an accident. Mueller said she doesn’t believe it, and that’s why she made a formal complaint.

The Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office is investigating the incident.

