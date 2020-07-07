SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Lt. Governor Spencer Cox officially winning the Republican nomination for Utah Governor Monday afternoon, Utahns can now prepare for the General Election in November. Spencer Cox will go head-to-head with Democratic party nominee Chris Peterson.

So, let’s take a look at Utah’s top candidates from the two major parties in Utah for governor. Who are Utahns voting for come November?

Republican Party: Spencer Cox

Cox is Utah’s current Lieutenant Governor. He grew up in rural Fairview, Utah. He attended Snow College and served a mission for his church in Mexico. Once upon his return from his church mission, he married Abby Palmer. They then moved to Logan to complete their education at Utah State University.

"We are humbled by the vote of confidence from the people of Utah in selecting us as the GOP nominee for Gov. and Lt. Governor. We feel blessed to live in the greatest state in America and invite all Utahns to join us in ensuring it always remains that way." – @SpencerJCox #utpol pic.twitter.com/mxCFfRkZG7 — Cox for Governor (@coxforgovernor) July 6, 2020

Cox then completed a law degree at Washington and Lee University of Law after turning down an acceptance letter to Harvard’s law school.

Cox then began his law career but then decided to move his family back to his home county of Sanpete. Cox then managed CentraCom, his family’s telecommunications company.

In addition to serving as Lt. Gov., Cox has served as a city councilman, mayor, county commissioner and state representative.

Cox’s running-mate is Deidre Henderson.

Democratic Party: Chris Peterson

Peterson is a fifth-generation Utahn who was born and raised in West Valley City. Peterson is currently a professor of business law at the University of Utah.

This weekend the Democratic Party nominated me to run for Governor of Utah with 88% of the vote. I’m looking forward to building a coalition focused on providing practical solutions that benefit ordinary working people. Please join us! pic.twitter.com/MlC5M7lajj — Peterson for Utah (@PetersonUtah) April 28, 2020

He and his wife, have three children. His wife, Tera, is also a practicing attorney. She is an Assistant Solicitor General in the Utah Attorney General Office’s Criminal Appeals Division.

Peterson has been a special advisor in the U.S. Department of Defense and served in the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He has also published several books including a university textbook on consumer law. Peterson also worked as an Associate Dean for Academic Affairs with managerial responsibility for the educational mission of the University’s College of Law.

Peterson’s running mate is Karina Brown.

Utahns can vote between Peterson and Cox during the General Election on November 3.