With race too close to call, McAdams and Owens weigh in on social media

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Utah’s 4th Congressional District race too close to call early into Wednesday morning, candidates Ben McAdams (D) and Burgess Owens (R) took to social media to weigh in on the tight race.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, incumbent Ben McAdams had 109,880 votes and 49.5% of the votes while Burgess Owens had 102,115 votes with 46% of the votes. 64% of the votes have been tallied so far according to the Associated Press.

Owens tweeted Wednesday morning saying he is ‘anxious to hear the voice of District 4’.

Meanwhile, McAdams tweeted one of his political ads reminding people that he is for ‘people over party and principle over politics’.

This a developing story. Results of the race will be shared as they become available.

