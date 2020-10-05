White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for coronavirus, she confirmed on Twitter Monday morning. Her positive test comes four days after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive.

McEnany is among multiple White House officials who have tested positive for the virus including Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks, President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien and Nick Luna, one of the president’s personal assistants.

McEnany spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

She says that she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

As of Monday morning, the president was still at Walter Reed Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19, although his condition remains unclear amid released information on his diagnosis.

The president’s medical team told reporters on Sunday that Trump could return to the White House as early as Monday.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

