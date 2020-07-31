When will Utah candidates debate? Commission releases schedule

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Election choices are looming in front of Utahns. Now, the Utah, Debate commission has announced the fall debate schedule for the 2020 election.

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, the commission announced the debates will be carried live by commission media partners including ABC4 News and ABC4.com. Also, they will be streamed online and on the commission’s Facebook page.

All of the debates will be available on the commission’s website and social channels after they air.

“In addition to hosting Utah’s congressional, gubernatorial, and attorney general debates this fall, we have an historic opportunity to partner with the University of Utah to host the vice-presidential debate on October 7, 2020,” UTDC Co-Chair Karen Hale said. “We encourage all Utahns to engage in the electoral process by listening to the candidates and learning about their positions regarding the most important topics of our time, and then exercise the right to vote.”

2020 General Election Debate Schedule

All debates, except vice presidential, will air at 6 p.m.

1st Congressional District: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Utah Attorney General: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Vice-Presidential Debate: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at The University of Utah

4th Congressional District: Monday, October 12, 2020

3rd Congressional District: Thursday, October 15, 2020

2nd Congressional District: Monday, October 19, 2020

The commission said they are looking forward to the participation of the public in all debates and ask that questions be submitted prior to the debates at utahdebatecommission.org.