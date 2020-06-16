When is Utah’s next primary election deadline?

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Utah (ABC4 News) – The 2020 Election is growing closer and closer. It’s easy to let important dates surrounding the election fall through the cracks amid the chaotic coronavirus pandemic.

ABC4 News has compiled a list of important election dates to make it easier. Check out important 2020 Election dates: Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for Utah’s Primary Elections.

The next important date to keep in mind is June 19, 2020. In order to register to vote on June 30, 2020 Primary Election, your county clerk must receive your voter registration information by 5:00 p.m. on June 19.

Don’t know how to register? Good News, you can register to vote in two ways.

Register online at voter.utah.gov (you will be required to present a valid Utah ID or driver license) Fill out a paper registration form that must be postmarked by June 19, 2020 and mailed to your county clerk.

***According to Utah.gov there will be no in-person voter registration this year.

Utah Primary Elections mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by June 30, 2020. You can also drop your ballot at a dropbox location before 8 p.m.

Wondering where the nearest dropbox is?

Want to change your party affiliation or are an unaffiliated voter? June 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm is also the deadline to change your party affiliation.

***Important Note: If you are an unaffiliated voter, and your county offers drive-up voting on Election Day, you may change your party affiliation at a drive-up location.

You cannot vote in both the Republican and Democratic primary elections.

ABC4 News will bring you all the latest in election news.