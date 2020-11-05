When does the transition of power take effect for Utah Governor?

Utah (ABC4 News) — As winners of local 2020 elections have been announced and races continue to be called, many Utahns are wondering when these new leaders will officially take over.

One of Utah’s biggest races was for Governor between current Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) and Law Professor Chris Peterson (D). The pair made headlines for their public service announcement. Both Chris Peterson and Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox agreed they would fully support the presidential election results and commit to a peaceful transfer of power. 

Spencer Cox won the race for Utah Governor and Peterson conceded.

Officials with Gov. Herbert’s office tell ABC4 News Gov. Herbert will keep responsibility until Jan. 1, 2021; at that point, responsibility transitions to Governor-elect Spencer Cox.

Even though Governor-elect Cox will not be inaugurated until Jan. 20, 2021, he will still assume responsibility on Jan. 1.

Governor Herbert will work up until Jan 1, 2021

