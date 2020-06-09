Breaking News
Authorities take Chad Daybell into custody, aunt of missing teen says possible human remains found in backyard
What you need to know about Utah’s Primary Elections this month amid COVID-19

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s primary elections are just around the corner and Utahns should receive their ballot in the mail any day now. To slow the spread of COVID-19, the state has made some slight changes to this year’s election. So, at ABC4 we have laid out important dates and information that Utahns need to know ahead of the Primary Elections.

June 9-June 23: Be on the lookout for your ballot in the mail. Your county clerk will be mailing them out during this time. San Juan County residents may receive their ballot at an earlier date. If June 23 passes and you still have not received your ballot in the mail, contact your county clerk’s office. This is especially important this year since there will be no in-person voting in the state before or on election day.

June 19: Utah’s Primary Election is June 30. In order to vote on that day, you will need to register to vote by June 19. The county clerk must receive your information by that day at 5 p.m.

To register to vote, you can either register online at voter.utah.gov (you will be required to present a valid Utah ID or driver license) or fill out a paper registration form that must be postmarked by June 19 and mailed to your county clerk.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person voter registration.

June 25: Military or overseas voters must request their ballot by this date.

June 30: Utah Primary Elections take place. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by this date. You can also drop off your ballot at a drop box location before 8 p.m. on June 30.

In efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Primary Elections will primarily be conducted by mail. There will be no regular polling places on election day, but your county may offer limited drive-by voting on election day. The state says that your county clerk may cancel drive-by voting based on public health concerns without prior notice.

Unless your county offers drive-by voting on election day, there will be no in-person voting and no in-person early voting.

So to make sure your voice is heard, make sure you keep track of your ballot that comes in the mail and drop it off by 8 p.m. on June 30 or mail it in!

