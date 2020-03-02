What happens to my vote if my candidate drops out?

Election

by: Curtis Booker

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- With the recent candidates dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race just hours before Super Tuesday, you may be wondering what happens to your vote if you mailed in a ballot and the candidate you voted for dropped out of the race.

ABC4 spoke with the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office as well as the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office about the process.

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are all out, but some have already voted for these candidates. So what happens now?

ABC4 was told that essentially once a ballot is mailed in and cast then the vote is counted towards that candidate. However, if said candidate drops of out of the race the vote would still count, but you would not be able to vote again.

The state tracks each vote internally and voters can track their ballot at https://vote.utah.gov/

The good thing is you can still vote in the general election in November.

Have other questions? We’ve got answers about Super Tuesday here.

Other Super Tuesday stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss