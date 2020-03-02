What happens to my vote if my candidate drops out?

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- With the recent candidates dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race just hours before Super Tuesday, you may be wondering what happens to your vote if you mailed in a ballot and the candidate you voted for dropped out of the race.

ABC4 spoke with the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office as well as the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office about the process.

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are all out, but some have already voted for these candidates. So what happens now?

ABC4 was told that essentially once a ballot is mailed in and cast then the vote is counted towards that candidate. However, if said candidate drops of out of the race the vote would still count, but you would not be able to vote again.

The state tracks each vote internally and voters can track their ballot at https://vote.utah.gov/

The good thing is you can still vote in the general election in November.

