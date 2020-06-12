Weber County goes mail-in only for primary election

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber County officials are only doing mail-in ballots for the June 30th primary.

If you live in Weber County, you might have been used to coming to Union Station in Ogden to place your vote. But that’s all changed for the June 30th primary and there won’t be in-person voting.

Mail-in ballots have been used since 2015 in Weber County, according to the elections director. The only new component for them, is there is no option this primary, to vote in-person. There’s also no early voting, like in the past.

“Stay home, stay safe, vote by mail, right now make sure your registration is up to date make sure you’ve joined the political party who’s ballot you want to receive and in the next week or so, if you still haven’t got a ballot, contact your county clerk’s office,” said Weber Co. Election Director, Ryan Cowley.

For those who may not have a permanent address or never got a ballot, the county will have a mobile voting location June 30th at the County Fair Grounds.

“We’ll be able to give that to them through their car, so they can go take that to their nearest city hall or library so they can drop that in a ballot box,” said Cowley.

The elections director for Weber County says when it comes to safety and privacy of voters, mail-in is very safe.

“Some of the things that are being thrown out on social media just simply aren’t true. There’s a lot more to the story that’s not being told about what we do to protect that ballot, there’s a lot of things we do to maintain that voter list to make sure they are accurate,” said Cowley.

And if you’ve recently moved to Utah or Weber County and don’t have a state driver license, you can still vote this primary.

“You can go online to our website we have form there that you can fill out, or you can go to any of the city recorders in Weber County. We’ve authorized them to be registering agents, so you can fill out a form at your nearest city office,” said Cowley.

If you’d like a ballot to vote in the primary election, the registration deadline is 5 p.m. on June 19. If you still haven’t registered to vote, go to Vote.Utah.Gov.