Washington County officials predict large Super Tuesday turnout

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – When all is said and done, Washington County officials expect to see a huge voter turnout for Utah’s first Super Tuesday primary election.

Washington County is home to nearly 87,000 registered voters. The Dixie Convention Center is one of the seven in-person voting locations in the St. George area where election workers are on standby.

The county has traditionally voted Republican and has not selected a Democratic presidential candidate since 1944 with the re-election of Franklin Delano Roosevelt — so there will likely be less of a Democratic turnout compared to other counties, but again, the clerk’s office is still expecting big crowds Tuesday night.

ABC4 News checked in with many voters so far, including one Republican voter, who says St. George voters care about low taxes, the 2nd amendment, and little government involvement — he says they are who President Trump has called “the forgotten people.”

“People don’t believe in us still. I think we’re gonna come out proud and loud and win this state,” said Zachary Christiansen, St. George voter.

Now for the last presidential election, Washington County saw an 80% voter turnout and about 80,000 registered voters. There are nearly 7,000 more registered voters this time around. This election is held primarily by voting by mail — so these polling locations are really ballot replacement centers or for same-day voting.

