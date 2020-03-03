Voting underway for Utah’s Super Tuesday Primary Election

In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Wesley McCandless cast his ballot at one of the voting centers in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento County is among the 15 counties in the state that have replaced traditional polling places with multi-purpose “vote centers” where people who live anywhere in the county can vote early, drop off ballots or register to vote. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Tuesday, thousands of Utahns took to the polls to decided which democratic candidate for president will get the state’s 29 delegates.

At last check, in Salt Lake County, 25% of mail-in ballots have been returned. That is about 140,000 of the 333,000 ballots sent out, according to Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen.

Swensen says the last state-funded primary election was back in 2008 when Salt Lake County saw a 36% voter turn out.

This Super Tuesday, Democrats are holding an open primary which the county clerk says slows down the process.

“With that many Democratic candidates in the contest I think people were waiting to see what the candidates were going to do,” said Swensen. “Once the vote centers close down the poll workers will get their paper and everything goes back to the county government center and they are returned by sheriffs deputies.”

The polls close at 8 p.m. and unofficial results will be posted to the county’s website. Official results are expected on March 17.

