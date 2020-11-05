Voting in the election is over, but what does it mean if my ballot status says ‘uncounted’?

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Voting for the election is over and county clerk employees are counting those last mail-in ballots to ensure every voice is heard.

Election workers at the Tooele County Clerk’s Office are working to process each voters ballot as quickly as possible.

“We still have all the ballots from early voting and election day and then four ballot boxes from around the county,” said Marilyn Gillette, Tooele’s County Clerk.

The status of a vote by mail or a ballot dropped at a dropbox can be viewed at vote.utah.gov. And Gillette said it will either show if it’s accounted for or not.

If it shows it’s uncounted, Gillette said – no matter where you live – this message could mean the signature on the ballot did not match the one of five on file, the voter did not sign the affidavit on the ballot or there’s no signature on file to compare the one on the ballot.

“The motto for any of the clerks is to give the benefit to the voter,” Gillette said. “We want to count their vote if they put out the effort to vote. And so, we want to do everything we can to make sure their vote counts, but by the same token, we want to make sure it was their vote.”

Election officials are sending letters, emails, and even some text messages to voters in an effort to make their vote count.

“As soon as you get that, all they’ve got to do is fill it out and sign it with their information. They can take a picture and email it back,” Gillette said. “Anyway, just to get it back so we can match it up with their ballot and get it counted.”

While safety measures are being taken to ensure every vote counts, Gillette said election workers are also taking safety precautions of their own by quarantining each ballot for 24-hours before it’s processed.