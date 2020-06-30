Utah’s 2020 Primary Election ballot deadline

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. Voter fraud is rare in the state and typically involves parents submitting ballots for children who are away from home serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the state’s lieutenant governor said. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said voter fraud is usually the result of a misunderstanding of election laws, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Utah (ABC4 News) – Tuesday, June 30, 2020 is the Utah Primary Elections.

Haven’t sent in your ballot? Good news, you still have time. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked Tuesday. Or, you can drop off your ballot at a dropbox location before 8 p.m.

***See where your nearest drop box is.

ABC4 News will have election results as they come in on https://www.abc4.com/election/