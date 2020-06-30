Utah’s 2020 Primary Election ballot deadline

Utah's Primary Elections

Utah (ABC4 News) – Tuesday, June 30, 2020 is the Utah Primary Elections.

Haven’t sent in your ballot? Good news, you still have time. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked Tuesday. Or, you can drop off your ballot at a dropbox location before 8 p.m.

ABC4 News will have election results as they come in on https://www.abc4.com/election/

