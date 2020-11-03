Utah sees record number of voters this election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Over 1.1 million people have voted so far in Utah, which breaks a record for the state.
The previous record for voter turnout in Utah was 1,152,369 in the 2016 presidential election. So far this year, 1,152,383 voters have turned in ballots.
Polls close in Utah at 8 p.m.
|County
|Ballots Processed
|Beaver County
|2,560
|Box Elder County
|17,912
|Cache County
|44,476
|Carbon County
|7,612
|Daggett County
|492
|Davis County
|143,668
|Duchesne County
|7,326
|Emery County
|4,250
|Garfield County
|2,628
|Grand County
|4,563
|Iron County
|18,529
|Juab County
|4,919
|Kane County
|3,774
|Millard County
|5,096
|Morgan County
|5,599
|Piute County
|766
|Rich County
|1,211
|Salt Lake County
|429,174
|San Juan County
|5,051
|Sanpete County
|9,412
|Sevier County
|8,314
|Summit County
|18,639
|Tooele County
|25,558
|Uintah County
|13,517
|Utah County
|207,593
|Wasatch County
|14,997
|Washington County
|71,891
|Wayne County
|1,516
|Weber County
|71,340
