Utah sees record number of voters this election

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Over 1.1 million people have voted so far in Utah, which breaks a record for the state.

RELATED: Get latest results of the 2020 General Election here

The previous record for voter turnout in Utah was 1,152,369 in the 2016 presidential election. So far this year, 1,152,383 voters have turned in ballots.

Polls close in Utah at 8 p.m.

CountyBallots Processed
Beaver County2,560
Box Elder County17,912
Cache County44,476
Carbon County7,612
Daggett County492
Davis County143,668
Duchesne County7,326
Emery County4,250
Garfield County2,628
Grand County4,563
Iron County18,529
Juab County4,919
Kane County3,774
Millard County5,096
Morgan County5,599
Piute County766
Rich County1,211
Salt Lake County429,174
San Juan County5,051
Sanpete County9,412
Sevier County8,314
Summit County18,639
Tooele County25,558
Uintah County13,517
Utah County207,593
Wasatch County14,997
Washington County71,891
Wayne County1,516
Weber County71,340
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics