Utah Office of Elections clarifies misinformation from USPS about upcoming general election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Office of Elections issued a statement Monday related to a postcard sent to Utah households containing misinformation about the state’s mail-in ballot process.

In the statement, the Office of Elections stated that the postcard contains a recommendation which

“does not reflect Utah’s current voting rules”.

The statement continues to say the following:

The postcard encourages recipients to “request your mail-in ballot… at least 15 days before

Election Day”. In Utah, all active registered voters in Utah automatically receive their ballots in

the mail. Individuals do not need to request a mail-in ballot separately if they have previously

registered to vote. For the upcoming election, Utahns may cast their vote in one of four ways: through the mail, by

depositing them at a mail ballot drop box, at an in-person early voting location, or at an Election

Day vote center.

Voters are encoraged to plan ahead by going to vote.utah.gov to check their registration status,

register to vote, or update their address.

County clerks say they will mail ballots to all active registered voters the week of October 13, 202, and voters have until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 to register to vote and automatically receive a mail ballot.