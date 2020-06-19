SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As people head to one of several protests scheduled around Utah on Friday, one leadership group plans on attending two of them as a last-minute effort to get people to register to vote.

ELI Utah volunteers will be helping register people to vote at the I Can’t Breathe Protest for Police Reform & Justice scheduled at 1:30 at Washington Square Park located at 451 S. State Street and the Juneteenth Utah – Block Party / Protest scheduled at the same place from 4-8 p.m.

According to a post on their Facebook event, ELI reps will be down at Washington Square from 1:30-7 p.m.

ELI, a non-profit organization, said they aim to elevate the voice and impact of young voters in their local, state, and national governments.

Friday is the last day you can register, as well as change your political affiliation, and Emerging Leaders Initiative said they want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to vote.

The deadline Friday is at 5 p.m. and according to Utah.gov there will be no in-person voter registration this year. The fastest way will be to register online at vote.utah.gov.