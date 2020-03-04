Utah Democrats felt the Bern

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Tuesday was Utah’s first Super Tuesday Primary Election.

According to the State Elections Director Justin Lee, 515, 129 ballots were returned, which is about 35% voter participation.

That number is up from 32.4% in 2008. The Utah Democratic Party is happy voters showed up to the polls.

The Utah Democratic Party is ready to work,” Executive Director, Matthew Patterson said.

The Party is supporting the projected winner Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, but regardless of who was voted for, Patterson is glad people voted.

“We are excited to see the amount of energy people had with coming out and voting,” Patterson said.

And it is one voters did not take lightly.

“I did a lot of research on the candidates just to see what their ideas were. Their beliefs on how we should react to climate change, and how we should use clean energy is why I voted,” voter Maddie McIntyre said.

The Democratic Party says it was not surprised by the outcome of the Primary Election. Back in 2016, Senator Bernie Sanders received more than 80 % of Utah’s vote.

“We would still have a lot of that support in 2020 and he did,” Patterson said. The Party says it’s excited to take on President Trump come November.

“To make sure we have a new voice in Washington,” Patterson said.

The Republican winner was President Trump.

The Utah GOP released a statement reading in part: “President Trump has delivered results for Utahn’s during his presidency and has created a robust economy with more opportunity for all Americans.”

The State Elections Director says updated numbers are not likely until after official results in 2 weeks.

You can watch results as they come in here.

