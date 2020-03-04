Utah Democrats discuss why they think their candidates can beat Trump

ABC4’s Glen Mills sat down with four Utah Democrats on Super Tuesday to discuss why they support (or supported) their candidates. He asked when it comes down to it if they can back the Democratic candidate, no matter who it is.

For Crystal Young Otterstrom, a Buttigieg supporter, her vote has already been cast but Buttigieg dropped out of the race over the weekend saying he would back Biden.

Otterstrom said she’s not sure if she’ll follow his backing.

“It would be a pretty tough choice between Biden and Bloomberg,” she said. “South Carolina was the decision-maker for me and for a lot of us Democratic voters, we need that block of African American voters and in South Carolina, he didn’t just win a plurality, he won a majority and that’s pretty astounding.”

David Everitt is a Bloomberg supporter. He says Bloomberg has the best plan to beat Trump.

“I think he’s the guy who’s best positioned to do so, both in terms of his resources, his background, his record of actually running a government. I think when you look at somebody like that, who has actually done the work…what he’s done really stands out to me.”

Ultimately, when it comes down to it both Everitt and Otterstrom said they will get on board with any candidate.

Biden supporter Scott Howell, however, wasn’t so sure. Especially if the candidate is Bernie Sanders.

“I’d have to really make sure we didn’t go into trillions of dollars of debt,” Howell said.

Howell supports Biden on a more personal level and says his moral compass of integrity matches the value systems of Utah.

“He is the very best candidate that can unify our country and bring it back together again. I love his foreign policy; I like his immigration. I like where he stands on fiscal responsibility; that he knows we gotta pay down the debt–and that’s a big issue.”

Sanders isn’t impressed with Biden. “If Biden thinks it’s a revolution to do what every other major country on Earth and guarantee health care to all people…I don’t think that’s revolutionary. I think that’s exactly what the American people want and that’s exactly what we need,” he said.

Lex Scott is a supporter of Bernie Sanders. She says she is confident he will be the candidate and that he can beat Trump.

“Bernie stands for the working class. He supports people of color. He supports the LGBTQ community, the Native community, people with disabilities–and he is actually working toward helping those communities,” she said.

Check Super Tuesday results here.

