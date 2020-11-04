Trump wins Utah, AP projects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Associated Press is projecting President Donald Trump to win the State of Utah.
Utahns showed up in record numbers to the polls breaking the past voter turnout record set in the 2016 presidential election.
The official results were confirmed by the Associated Press.
