Trump expresses concerns over voter fraud, Biden tweets ‘We’re gonna win this’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Americans went to bed Tuesday night hoping that they would awake to the results of the presidential election. Wednesday morning came and there were still no official results. Meanwhile, former vice president Joe Biden and President Trump have been staying busy on social media.
Trump took to Twitter to express his concerns over voter fraud, especially in states that are still up for grabs such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.
Trump also tweeted about what he calls ‘surprise ballot dumps’.
Biden, while not as active on social media as the president has been, tweeted encouraging words to his supporters.
This story will be updated throughout the day.