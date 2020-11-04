Trump expresses concerns over voter fraud, Biden tweets ‘We’re gonna win this’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Americans went to bed Tuesday night hoping that they would awake to the results of the presidential election. Wednesday morning came and there were still no official results. Meanwhile, former vice president Joe Biden and President Trump have been staying busy on social media.

Trump took to Twitter to express his concerns over voter fraud, especially in states that are still up for grabs such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump also tweeted about what he calls ‘surprise ballot dumps’.

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Biden, while not as active on social media as the president has been, tweeted encouraging words to his supporters.

Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

This story will be updated throughout the day.