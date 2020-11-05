Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds

Election
Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – A bitterly divided America was going to the polls on Tuesday amid the worst pandemic in a century and an economic crisis to decide whether to give President Donald Trump four more years or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. A record-breaking number of early votes — more than 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the nation on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.

RELATED: Get latest results of the 2020 General Election here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics