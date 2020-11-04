Thousands of ballots cast Tuesday, as Utahns made their voice heard at local voting sites

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The election polls are now closed, and Utahns who turned out to vote on Election Day said they wanted to make their voice heard before it was too late.

Some last-minute voters in Salt Lake County said they believe voting is important if they want to see change in the coming years. And that change can be different for everyone.

“I would like to see greater testing availability, I would like to see less political polarization, I would like to see condemnation and punishment for far-right, white supremacist movements,” said voter Isaac Chrisman.

“I wanna see a good change,” said another voter Hollie Kid. “I think we all want change; we want a better change. None of us want a bad change.”

“Just less hate. Less hate and politics and less bickering and actually seeking solutions,” said Rhea Mckinzie, who also voted Tuesday. “I think most people, just talking person-to-person, we just want to co-exist with each other.”

Making sure their ballot was cast, Chrisman and Kidd showed up to the polls to vote in-person and Mckinzie dropped off her ballot in the dropbox.

“Trump actually said that he didn’t believe that any elections were going to be legitimate if they used mail-in ballots,” Chrisman said. “And, I just wanted to be one more vote for Biden that didn’t have the excuse of being a mail-in ballot.”

“I don’t believe in mail-in voting at all, whatsoever. I think you should go up there and show up and do your part,” Kidd said.

“I’m voting in Utah because I’m not Republican and I want to be more representative of a non-Republican vote,” said Mckinzie. “I feel like that’s important here because historically the state has been red.”

Mckinzie told ABC4 News she voted by mail, as it allowed her the option to research each candidate. She hopes others did the same.

“Don’t just vote by party. Read up on people. See what they’re doing, see what they support,” she said. “I voted across party lines today. I voted for some Republicans because I believed in what they were saying. I believed in what changes they wanted to make, not necessarily their party. But I don’t think it’s about that. I think it’s reaching across the aisle, and seeing people for what they’re saying, and how they’re acting, rather than what color they’re wearing. It’s not a battle like that. It doesn’t have to be.”