Thomas Wright steps out of race for Utah’s governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The race for Utah’s next governor is down to two candidates.

On Wednesday Thomas Wright and Greg Hughes both conceded, leaving Jon Huntsman Jr. and Spencer Cox.

In a post on Facebook Wednesday morning Wright said “No matter who wins this race, the future of Utah will be in good hands.”

“Utah is the brightest star on the flag because of its people. What an honor it has been during this crazy time of world history to run for Governor of the great state of Utah. As the results come in, I will put into perspective that while I came up short in this election, many Utahns have lost loved ones, businesses, jobs and some degree of hope. Their strength has inspired me to be strong and look at the end of this race for my campaign from a different perspective,” a portion of his post stated.

As of Wednesday morning, Cox had a slight lead with 37% of the votes. Huntsman has 34.3%. We’ll get a better idea on those when an update is provided Wednesday at 3 p.m.

