These are the 7 states too close to call

Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee election commission, collects the count from absentee ballots from a voting machine on November 04, 2020 in Milwaukee. Wisconsin requires election officials to wait to begin counting absentee ballots until after polls open on election day. The Milwaukee count was finished about 3AM. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While everyone awaits the announcement of a projected winner in the presidential race, there are a few key states holding up major journalism outlets from making the call.

We’re expected to get some final vote counts Wednesday. In other states, it could be a few more days.

The team at NewsNation breaks down the 7 states too close to call:

Pennsylvania

Ballots are still being counted in Pennsylvania, which carries 20 electoral votes.

As of Wednesday morning, Trump had a 55-44 lead with 75% of the vote in. However, much of the mail-in vote remained.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that his state had over 1 million ballots to be counted and that he “promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be accepted in Pennsylvania if they arrive up to three days after the election, following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last week.

In 2016, Trump won the long-running Democratic state by a little more than 1 percentage point.

Michigan

A presidential winner also hasn’t been called in Michigan, which carries 16 electoral votes. The Senate race also hasn’t been called in the state.

On Wednesday morning, Biden took a razor-thin lead in that state.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on Tuesday evening that she expected a fuller picture of the state’s results in 24 hours.

She said absentee ballots could top 3.3 million, while estimating in-person voting at 2 million to 2.5 million.

Absentee ballots had to arrive at clerks’ offices by the close of the polls on Election Day in order to be counted.

Wisconsin

A tight race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday morning, Biden had a lead of just 30,000 votes.

The Badger State is considered a battleground state, with 10 electoral votes.

From the mid-1940s through 1985, Wisconsin has voted Republican a majority of the time. But the state then turned blue when Democrats won seven elections from 1988-2012.

In the 2016 election, Trump won Wisconsin by just 0.7%, beating out Hillary Clinton.

Georgia

The presidential, Senate and House races still haven’t been called in Georgia, which carries 16 electoral votes.

On Wednesday morning, some 100,000 votes separated the candidates.

Officials in Fulton County, home to Atlanta, warned on Tuesday that its vote count would not be finalized until Wednesday after a burst pipe delayed absentee-by-mail ballot processing for at least two hours, according to local reports.

Georgia has been reliably Republican since 1972, except when a southern Democrat was on the ticket – Jimmy Carter won in 1976 and 1980 and Bill Clinton in 1992. In 2004, George Bush defeated John Kerry by 58% to 41%.

North Carolina

North Carolina also remains a narrow race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Fifteen electoral votes are at stake. As of Wednesday morning, Trump led by about 80,000 votes.

The state’s absentee ballots could be scanned weeks in advance, but results couldn’t be tallied before Election Day.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the state’s plan to tally ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday, and arrive by Nov. 12.

In North Carolina, more than 4.5 million people voted early or by mail this year, compared to 4.7 million who voted during the 2016 election.

Nevada

Nevada announced that the state won’t be giving an update on its election results until Thursday morning.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Elections Division announced early Wednesday that no further election results updates would come until Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. PT. As of Wednesday morning, Biden led by about 8,000 votes.

The state said in a statement on Twitter that it has counted all in-person early and in-person Election Day votes, as well as mail ballots through Nov. 2. Nevada elections officials still need to count mail ballots received on Election Day, mail ballots that will be received over the next week and provisional ballots.

Nevada carries 6 electoral votes.

Alaska

The presidential race still hasn’t been called in Alaska, which carries 3 electoral votes.

On Wednesday morning, Trump led 61-35. However, only 37% of votes were being reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.