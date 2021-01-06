Texas GOP removes Sergeant-at-Arms after he endorses violence at Capitol Hill

by: Patrick Cunningham

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Republican Party fired its Sergeant-at-Arms on Wednesday after he endorsed the violence occurring in Washington D.C.

Walter West wrote on Facebook “You Accepted ANTIFA burning down your cities… Now Deal with them taking back OUR HOUSE.”

The state party released a statement condemning West’s post, saying that it “no way endorses West’s statement about the lawlessness occurring at the Capitol Building.”

It goes on to say that West would be removed from his position.

As demonstrators swarmed the U.S. Capitol, Congress has been forced to abruptly halt deliberations over Republican challenges to Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Republicans in a joint session of Congress were mounting their first formal challenge to Biden’s election win.

Outside, meanwhile, demonstrators are protesting the joint session, which is to confirm Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. The typically routine proceeding, required by law, was anything but ordinary. The president’s Republican allies plan to object to several states’ election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president’s supporters’ to “fight for Trump.”

