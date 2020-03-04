Super Tuesday: Who represents women? How women’s votes could change the election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Women’s Votes, now more than ever the election can be swayed by what women want. Emily Florez sat down Morgan Lyon Cotti, Associate Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics to discuss what women are looking for in a candidate.

Cotti says this election cycle women are focused on education, gun reform, and then the issues we all care about like what goes in to our pocketbooks and will they vote with the economy.

One of the surprises is how women look at the candidates trying to find out which one will fight for them. “Women look at candidates and say ‘Who is representing me?’ ‘Who will fight for education?’ Who will fight for a strong economy for my family?'”she said.

In 2018 a record number of women ran for office and won. Mostly on the democratic side, but there were big numbers on the republican side as well.

This election the current frontrunners for president are men.

Cotti says in the presidential race…what it could come down to, is who the candidate picks for their running mate. We will have to wait and see how that turns out.

It’s so important-we could see early announcements.

She points out between now and November, there is a widening gender gap between the Democratic and the Republican parties. The gap in 2016 was historic. In 2018 it grew even larger. In 2020 will the Republican party be able to convince some of those voters to come back? Down ballot races, gubernatorial, senate, congress, can they get women to run? Will the Democrats be able to capitalize on the current situation and say to women they are the ones who represent them?

What should women start paying attention to? Cotti explained it’s important to take a gut check and think about the issues you really care about. It’s true we have seen women gravitate towards the democratic party.

She says, “At the end of the day what do you care about? What affects your job, your family, your finances? Those issues that you care about.”

She said it’s important for women to register to vote, start watching the news, try to tune in to the issues that really affect your life, your community and figure out who you want to vote for.

